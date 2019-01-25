Carrollton’s football coach resigns; eyes return to Columbus

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – Most people would choose family over sports; and that’s exactly what Phil Mauro has done.

On Friday, Jan. 25, Mauro announced to the Carrollton football team that he will not be returning to coach the Warriors in 2019. His reason? His wife of 38 years, Mary, has not been able to find a school nursing job in the area.

“My wife hasn’t been able to secure a school nursing job in the area, we’ve been trying for about two years,” Mauro said. “She has about four years left before retirement and that’s the whole reason for us to move back to the Columbus area.”

Mauro was hired as Carrollton’s head football coach in 2017, succeeding Eric McCort, who also stepped away to spend time with his family.

“This is one of my favorite places I’ve ever been. It’s with a heavy heart that I won’t be teaching and coaching here at Carrollton next year,” Mauro said. “I love it here. I love living in town, the places to eat, the school district and just everything.”

During his two seasons at CHS, Mauro has not only supported the football team at Carrollton, but he’s been there for the wrestling team, basketball team and every team in between.

“[Carrollton] really takes care of each other, there’s a lot to be said about a small town,” Mauro said. “Obviously, all of the people who went to Carrollton and still live in Carrollton speaks volumes about what a special place it is. It’s friendly, it’s caring and it has a lot of pride in its school and community.”

He has been a man of the people. The community loved him and the players worshiped him.

“He truly cared about these boys and it wasn’t a show,” Danny Mohn, a football player’s parent said. “He truly did. Good luck in your future Coach Mauro.”

Another family from Carrollton was saddened that their children will not get the chance to play under Mauro.

“He is such an amazing person to not only his football players but to all the kids in our community,” the Carman family said. “We are thankful that he has been a part of our kids’ lives and wish him and his wife nothing but the best.”

“It’s been a privilege to have Phil be part of the Carrollton family the last two years,” Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi said. “Not only has he had an impact on the football field but as a teacher, educator and a community member. He will be missed and we understand that his family comes first and we wish him the best of luck.”

During his tenure at Carrollton, Mauro encouraged his football players to play other sports as well.

“I love for our boys to be multi-sport athletes,” he said. “I think it’s important and healthy. That’s another great thing about Carrollton, the way the coaches all work together…that’s another thing that sets Carrollton apart from other schools.”

“One of the things I said when I first got here was ‘I want our program to emulate coach Pasiuk’s wrestling program.’ Why wouldn’t you want your football guys wrestling for Coach Pasiuk, or playing basketball and running track for Mike Aukerman,” Mauro said.

Mauro tells the Free Press Standard that Carrollton has meant so much to him.

“It’s one of the smaller school’s I’ve coached at,” he said. “I think that has a lot to do with it also.”

Mauro says his goal is to get a head coaching position back in the Columbus area, where he and his wife are moving back to.

“I still want to teach and coach for sure, I definitely have a lot more seasons in me for sure,” he said.

Mauro posted a 3-7 record during his first season at Carrollton and 5-5 his second.