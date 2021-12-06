Mavis Gail Gotschall, 84, of Carrollton, went to join her Heavenly Father on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carroll Health Care Center in Carrollton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Ernest J. and Alma Mae Paisley Evans, she was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Mavis loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and will be sadly missed by all.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Gotschall; her son, Ronald (Kay) Gotschall of Carrollton; two daughters, Wanda (Robert) Wilson of Carrollton, and Rhonda (Brian Long) Pearson of Morrow, Ohio; grandchildren, James (Heather) Brackin, Andrea (Thomas) Grimm, Charles (Laurie) Gotschall, Robert (Allison) Wilson, Grant (Ann) Spence, Riley (Courtney) Wilson, Olivia and Alexis Pearson; and great grandchildren, Katlin Brackin, Alivia, Kaylee, and Rosalie Gotschall. She is also survived by two sisters, Martha Gotschall of Carrollton, and Gwen Roy of Parsons, WV.

Along with her parents, Mavis was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Evans.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton officiated by Pastor Mark Thomas.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the times of services.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.