May Ella Boyd, 83, of Minerva, died Thursday, Sept.8, 2022 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

She was born Jan. 30, 1939, in Minerva, to Earl and Mabel (Stonehill) Haynam.

She graduated from Minerva High School in 1957 and then National Beauty College in Canton. She was a beautician for 62 years, having operated May’s Beauty Shop. She is a member of the Minerva Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Frank Boyd whom she married March 28, 1959; 4 children, Linda (Melvin) Sprouse of Canton, Valerie (Manuel) Fernandez of Louisville, Ronald Boyd of Canton, and Michael (Jenna) Boyd of Minerva; 4 grandchildren, Benjamin (Melissa) Sprouse, April (Jaron) Langberg, Katelyn Fernandez, and Aria Boyd; and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Lincoln Langberg.

She is preceded in death by two daughters, Joan and Susan Boyd and 5 brothers, Floyd, Edgar, Ellwood, Lester and Lee Haynam.

Informal calling hours will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Private family services will be held with burial in Liberty Cemetery.

Funeral services will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m.

The Zoom meeting ID #87198372911 and the password is 053435. The Zoom will open 30 minutes prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the World Wide Work at donate.JW.org.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.