Carrollton names Joe McGee as new wrestling coach; replaces Ken Pasiuk

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – Carrollton has named Joe McGee to replace 16-year head coach Ken Pasiuk as head wrestling coach for the Warriors’ wrestling program.

McGee is a familiar face to the program, spending the previous six-years as an assistant under Pasiuk.

“Following Ken will be incredibly hard, but my goal isn’t to outdo Ken,” Coach McGee said about his predecessor. “My focus is on the kids and to get the best out of them that they can possibly be. Maybe in 15-20 years when I’m as old as he is, then I can start to worry about breaking his records,” McGee said jokingly.

McGee graduated high school from Groveport-Madison in Columbus and went on to West Liberty where he played football and wrestled while majoring in health and physical education.

The new coach says following in Pasiuk’s footsteps will be tough, but his coaching style will be similar.

“I understand that following Ken will be humongous shoes to fill but I feel we have many of the same views towards kids and how a program should be ran,” Coach McGee said. “I have great coaches to help me too: Ken Pasiuk, Brad Barker, Dustin Kempf, and Jeff Mick will all be there to pick me up when I fail and help guide me.”

Since arriving to Warrior country in 2013, McGee has served as an assistant coach for wrestling, football and track.

“I love Carrollton. Not just the history of wrestling but the whole community,” McGee mentioned. “It’s completely different then how I grew up and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

McGee noted that Carrollton’s wrestling history is rich, but that’s just an added bonus.

“The wrestling program’s history is just a cherry on top,” he said. “My high school didn’t have a history. We weren’t talked to about the guys that had come through the program in the past, the qualifiers, placers or conference champs. It was just what’s happening now. The history sets the bar high and if the kids want to continue it, they know they have to work for it.”

The home crowds, and even away crowds, are what motivates McGee and the program.

“It amazes me at the crowds we get and how many of those are former wrestlers that still come back to support,” McGee commented. “We’ve had the gym rocking more than once. I want to say thank you to the community. So many people do so much for our guys and that is a big reason we have done so well. We will continue to make you proud.”

“I’m extremely fortunate to have had Ken as a head coach and a friend,” said McGee as he spoke about Carrollton’s former head coach. “I’ve taken away many things about wrestling and coaching but a ton about life.”

A new father and husband, McGee says one of the best things he learned from Pasiuk was how to be a better man.

“My wife and I recently just had our first child so we’ve talked a lot about that and being a good husband,” he said. “I learned a ton from watching him though…I hope to be a father to my son like he is to his. That’s the best thing about Ken…wrestling is incredibly important but relationships and making these young men into great people is what truly matters.”