Melanie Rose Morrison Barnhart, 81, of Cadiz, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord and the love of her life of 64 years, Edward, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, after complications of broken heart syndrome.

She was born Jan. 28, 1940, a daughter of the late Ray and Betty Morrison.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward H. Barnhart Sr.; her daughter, Diana Lynn McDonald; brothers, Terry, Ray, and Buddy Morrison; and brother-in-law, Paul Barnhart.

She is survived by her children, Edward (Chris) Barnhart Jr., Stephen (Sheryl) Barnhart, Lisa Kae Barnhart (Brian Beckley), and Melanie Rose (Andrew) Whiteman; 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons; siblings, David (Evelyn) McMasters, Donald (Maria) Morrison, Cecil (Cindy) Morrison, and Kim (Garry) Rudd; sisters-in-law, Janet Morrison, and Violet Corso; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other beloved relatives.

Friends will be received Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. with service beginning at 4 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, with Rev. Dixie Hendricks officiating.

Interment will be private.

