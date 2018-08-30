Melissa Hawkins, 49, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Aug. 28, 2018, at The Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton. She was born March 20, 1969 in Canton to the late William “Ed” Johnson and Bertha (Kidd) Leasure.

She was preceded in death by her father William “Ed” Johnson and her aunt Kathy Poole.

She is survived by her husband of 7 years, William Hawkins, her two daughters, Brandy (Cody) Brothers of Magnolia and Gabrielle Irwin of Carrollton, her mother Bertha (Frank) Leasure and three grandchildren that were her world, Trent, Karlee and Dolan Brothers.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Grace Baughman officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Community Hospice of New Philadelphia and The Carroll Golden Age Retreat.