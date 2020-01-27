Melvene Dutenhaver, 89, of Carrollton, died Jan. 24, 2020 at Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born in Perrysville, Carroll County, Ohio on Aug. 10, 1930, Melvene was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Grace Kirby Muze.

She was a 1948 graduate of Perrysville High School and a graduate of Jefferson County Technical College where she earned her LPN designation.

Melvene spent most of her life as a loving wife and mother; however, she had worked as a nurse at St. John Hospital in Stuebenville after getting her LPN.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Carrollton.

Melvene is survived by a daughter, Jean Smith of Rosenberg, TX; sons, Michael Lawrence of Wintersville, Ohio, and Fred Lawrence of Lehigh Acres, FL; step-sons, Mark, Steven, and James Dutenhaver, all of Cedarville, Ohio; a sister, Edith Newbold; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Burton L. Lawrence, on July 8, 2003 and Paul W. Dutenhaver, on Nov. 8, 2006; her sister, Kay, and her half-sister, Leila.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory of New Philadelphia and a graveside service will be held in Harlem Springs Cemetery at the convenience of her family.