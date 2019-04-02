Melvin R. Arkenburgh, Sr., 70, of Minerva, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

He was born Dec. 1, 1948 in Salem, OH to the late Albert and Sylvia (Smith) Arkenburgh.

He was a laborer, having worked at Alpha Enterprises in East Canton.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Doris (Tolley) Arkenburgh, whom he married Nov. 11, 1967; 4 daughters, Jeannie (Robert) Courtney of Carrollton, Barbara (Richard) McGeorge of Amsterdam, Nancy (Robert) Drescher of Mechanicstown, and Lisa Fornash of Amsterdam; a son, Richard Arkenburgh of Minerva; a sister, Nancy (Charles) Elkins of Malvern; 2 brothers, David (Kay Glowski) Arkenburgh of Alliance, and Raymond (Annie) Arkenburgh of Carrollton; 25 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a son, Melvin Jr.; 4 sisters, Juanita Daviduk, Barbara Mingus, Sylvia Norton, and Alberta Passmore; 2 brothers, Eugene and Albert Jr. Arkenburgh; and a grandson, Joseph Fornash.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Michael Brown officiating. Burial will be in Scroggsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, April 5 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.