Merle Anthony Albrecht, 87, a resident of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, surrounded by loving family members and his faithful dogs.

He was born Nov. 18, 1934, in Massillon, Ohio, to the late John and Catherine Albrecht.

He was a devoted husband and father to his children. Merle was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton and a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Merle loved working on his farm and spending time with his family.

He staunchly supported the Right to Life and attended several marches in Washington DC. He was also a supporter of the Carroll County Animal Protection League. Merle was a graduate of Jackson High School in 1954 and a graduate of the Akron Art Institute in 1961. He worked in sales and design for many years. Merle held many positions, from working at Canton Art and Canton Photo, Warstler Brothers Landscaping, and the local IGA, to owning and operating the Pizza Palace in Carrollton.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine, and brothers, James and Richard Albrecht.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Kehl-Keyes) Albrecht.

He is also survived by his five children, Christopher (Karen), Tiffany, Kira (Keith) Evans, Todd (Lisa), and Matthew (Maureen).

Merle has 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas and Terry Albrecht.

The family wishes to thank the team at Aultman Hospice Care in Alliance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice, Right to Life, or the American Diabetes Association.

Merle’s wishes were to be cremated.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.