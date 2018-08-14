Merle L. Hoobler, 89

“Together Again”

Merle L. Hoobler, age 89, of Malvern died peacefully at home after a long-term illness Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. He was born July 27, 1929 in German Township to Howard and Goldie (Heisler) Hoobler.

He graduated from Jewett High School in 1947. He worked for 20 years for H.E. Hoobler & Son Construction and retired after 25 years with the Alliance City Schools where he worked in the maintenance department.

He is a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. He was an avid wood worker. He started by learning to help run the family saw mill to cutting down trees. He was always constructing something from building homes, to making furniture, cabinets, including remodeling homes. His greatest joy was running the scroll-saw, making wood projects to give away. He was happiest when touching and smelling fresh cut wood.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Bernice (Yoss) Hoobler who died in 2014, and a brother, Harold Hoobler/ He is survived by 2 daughters, Wanda (David) Detchon of Minerva, Donna (Paul) Fisher of Granby, CO; son, Daniel Hoobler of the home; stepsister, Sharry Beadling of Alliance; brother, Wayne (Eileen) Hoobler of Shelby, NC; sister-in-law, Geraldine Hoobler of Germano; 9 grandchildren, Douglas Detchon of N. Canton, Donald (Jody) Detchon of Bolivar, Timothy (Jasmine) Detchon of Las Vegas, NV, Sabrina Detchon of Canton, Genesis and Jacob (Elizabeth) Fisher and Jessica Jimenez of Granby, CO, Michael and Brandy Moreno of Canton, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at Germano Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 11. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.