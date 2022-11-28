Merle M. Devitt, 88, of Carrollton, passed away in his home on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Born June 22, 1934, in East Township, Ohio, he was a son of the late Walker George and Sylva (Doak) Devitt.

Merle proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of the Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs. He also was the saxophonist in The Accents, and played for many local polka and square dances around the Minerva area.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley (Beckley) Devitt, whom he married Oct. 13, 1956; four sons, David (Patricia), Chuck (Beth), Mark (Gayla Coffy), and Marty (Marci) Devitt; five grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were two brothers, Paul and Carl Devitt; one great-grandson; and his parents-in-law, Charles and Arnetta Beckley.

A memorial service to honor and remember Merle’s life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes that donations be made in Merle’s memory to Community Hospice of Carrollton 789 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.