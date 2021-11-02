Merrill Duane Evans, 85, of Bowerston, passed away while surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Union Hospital in Dover.

Born October 5, 1936, in Carroll County, Ohio, he was a son of the late Wilbur Merrill “Gimmer” and Bessie Arminda (Henary) Evans.

Duane is survived by his wife, Patricia (Cecil) Evans, whom he married March 27, 1954; children, Candy (Pat) Brown, Jan (Mike) Ault, Melissa (Rich) Bevan, and Michael (Becky) Evans; grandchildren, Justin Evans, Brian Ault, Lisa Stanley, Kristine Abdel Basset, Alex Bevan, and Sydny Richards; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Copeland; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Clyde and Frances Cecil; sisters, Ila Masters, Beatrice Warner, Mae Smith, and Rosemary Evans; and brother, Paul Evans.

A lifelong area resident, Duane spent his entire life working his family farm. He loved nature and spending time outdoors, including hunting, fishing, farming, and caring for his horses and many dogs over the years. He also loved Big Band music. Duane served his community on the Conotton Valley School Board, was a member of local F & A. M. lodges for over 50 years and was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowerston.

According to Duane’s wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation.

His family plans a private service for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.