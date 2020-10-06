Michael Andrew Taggart, 75, formerly of Scio, passed away Sept. 30, 2020, at Ashbrook Group Home in Mesa, AZ.

Born Dec. 6, 1944 in Harrison County, he was the son of the late Paul E. Taggart and Martha F. Davis Taggart.

A Carrollton High School graduate, he moved to Arizona in 1984 and worked for over 15 years at Pimalco in Chandler, AZ. He moved back to Ohio in 2008 to care for his ailing mother. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, but what he loved most was spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Chad Michael Taggart on Dec. 11, 2015.

Surviving are his children, Michael (Toscana) Taggart II of Chandler, AZ and Christy (Jason) Phillips of Grand Haven, MI; grandchildren, Tabitha, Alexis and Cody and a great granddaughter, Leah.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Jewett with Pastor Vicki Muth officiating.

Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.