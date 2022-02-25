Michael E. Spicer, 39, passed away in St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas, Feb. 20, 2022, after a sudden illness.

Michael was born Sept. 25, 1982, in Canton, Ohio, the son of Harold W. Ritchie II and the late Patricia M. Ritchie.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his sister, Bridgett Ritchie of Texas, and his son, Gaige Spicer of Cadiz, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ritchie; grandma, Diana Spicer, and grandpa, Noah Boggess.

Michael was loved by many and will be missed by all but will live on through our memories.

Funeral services will be held noon Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial will follow at Simmons Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. until the time of services.