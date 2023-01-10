Michael James Maney, 57

Michael James “Hubba” Maney, 57, of Dellroy, Ohio, died early Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023, in Aultman Hospital at Canton, Ohio following a five-week illness.

He was born Sept. 16, 1965, in Laredo, Texas and was the son of the late James David and Margaret Ann “Peg” (Mackey) Maney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an aunt, Martha Hutson.

He was employed at Crown Cork and Seal Company, Inc. in Massillon, Ohio (formerly Central States Can) where he had worked as a set-up man since 1988. He was an enthusiastic fisherman who participated in numerous bass tournaments and enjoyed spending time with his family on his pontoon boat at Atwood Lake. He had become an accomplished smoker chef and also enjoyed drag racing. He was a 1983 graduate of Carrollton High School.

He is survived by his girlfriend of three years, Janice F. Nape of Dellroy; a sister, Dawna L. Maney of Canton; two uncles, Bob D. (Jane) Maney of Leavittsville, Ohio and Glenn M. (Tammy) Maney of Dellroy; a nephew, Travis “Tee” Hockenberry of Dellroy; Janice’s two sons, Jerry (Lindsey) Nape of Scio, Ohio, and Jamie (Kaelynn) Nape of Millersburg, Ohio; and Janice’s grandchildren, whom he treated as his own, Kyle Gibson, Rhys Gibson, and Gauge Nape, all of Scio, and Peyton Wigton, Carson Nape, and Bentley Nape, all of Millersburg.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodville with Rev. Robert R. King officiating.

Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 11 am.m until time of services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

A gathering to celebrate his life will take place in the Carrollton V.F.W. following services.

