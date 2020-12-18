Michael Lowdermilk, 73

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, Michael Lowdermilk, loving partner and father of three children, passed away at the age of 73.

Son of the late Ted and Mary Eva (Potts) Lowdermilk, he was born Sept. 29, 1947 in Carroll County.

Mike was an army veteran who enjoyed many decades as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. He loved to laugh, tell stories, tinker in the garage, and eat good food. He will always be remembered for his colorful sayings, his love of old cars and drag racing, and being a beloved partner, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his partner in life, Lynda Price Jones; his daughter, Jen (Bart) Wilking; sons, Chad (Kelly) Lowdermilk and Jon (Jessica) Lowdermilk; grandsons, Conner, Cade, and Cael Lowdermilk, and Nate Wilking; granddaughter, Reese Wilking, and his brother, John (Judy) Lowdermilk.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Galbraith.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Mike’s name to Semper Fi.