Michael W. Heinzman, 66, of Carrollton passed away Dec. 23, 2020 at his home.

A son of the late Howard and Wanda Long Heinzman, he was born Sept. 12, 1954 in New Martinsville, WV.

Michael is survived by a son, Kyle (Michaela) Heinzman; daughter, Kelly (Craig) Stutzman; two grandchildren, Luke and Mallory; two brothers, John Heinzman and James (Amy) Heinzman; three sisters, Sue Spaar, Sarah Ullom, Mary Johnson; and nieces and nephews, Bill Dycus, Jennifer Heinzman, Gary Heinzman, Carie Schnering, Cindy Heinzman, Johnny Heinzman, Ed Heinzman, Stacey Thomas, Shawn Johnson, Justin Riegle, Clayton Riegle, Steve Barcroft, David Barcroft, Howie Heinzman, and Kristin Heinzman.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Gary Heinzman, and a sister, Patricia Heinzman.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in the summer.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.