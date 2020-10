Michele M. Barstow, 51, of Waynesburg, died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

She was born Aug. 28, 1969 in Canton to Jack and Jody (Reed) Stephenson of Dellroy.

She worked as a Home Health Aide and had attended Carrollton High School.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Mikel Imes of Malvern; brother, David (Tonia) Stephenson of Dellroy; a niece and 2 nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.