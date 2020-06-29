Michelle Hancock-Kakascik passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, June 28. Michelle was born July 29, 1964 to Albert Kakascik of Steubenville, Ohio and Jolene Kakascik of Pittsburgh, PA.

She traveled the country to work a variety of jobs. Michelle enjoyed spending time with her friends and family; chatting, snacking, and babysitting local kids.

Michelle is survived by her son, Joseph Kakascik; daughter-in-law, Amanda Kakascik; 4 granddaughters, Bella, Savannah, Emmalin, and Olivia of Carrollton; her brother, Albert Louis Kakascik, Jr. and sister-in-law, Molly of Columbiana; sister, Kacy Stevens; brother-in-law, Nathan Stevens; and 3 nieces, Adria, Hannah, and Harper. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Obie.

Michelle was preceded in death by her daughter, Initia Ann Hancock, and her loving parents, Albert and Jolene.

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Michelle are welcome to attend calling hours at Dellroy Community Hall Thursday, July 2 from 3-7 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and just chat.

A private family wake will be held Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.