Michelle Lucia Slates, 69, of Amsterdam, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away June 22, 2022.

She was born Dec. 15, 1952, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Theodore Z. Kulin, Sr. and Norma Jean (Cooper) Kulin.

In addition to her parents, Michelle is preceded in death by her brother, John “Burt” Kulin.

Michelle lived her life to the fullest with her family and friends, whom she loved very much.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald Slates; her daughters, Amy (Brian) Shinn, Kimberly (Nolan) Nadzam, and Ronda (Michael) Tomovcik; her brother, Ted Kulin; her sister, Virginia (John) Davis; her grandchildren, Joey (Julia), Macey (Ben), Reid, Alex, Grant, Simon, Brodie, Lizzie, Theoron, Zack, Quinn, and Leah; and her great grandchildren, Benson, Myra, and Jett.

Family and friends will be received at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second Street, Bergholz, Ohio, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at the Bergholz Cemetery.

