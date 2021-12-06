Mike E. Reed, 75, of Carrollton, Ohio, died Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2021, in Aultman Hospital at Canton.

He was born Feb. 26, 1946, in Dellroy, Ohio, and was the son of the late George Charles and Mary Elizabeth Smith Reed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Wilbur Hodge.

Mike has worked at various jobs over the years including the former Union Metal Company at Canton, the former Republic Storage at Carrollton, and V & S Schuler Engineering Inc. at Canton. He was mostly content to spend his time at work or home with his family. He was an accomplished cook and would often spend hour-long stints looking for food items in the grocery store. He was fond of classic cars and spent many hours watching sporting events on television (except baseball, which he found to be boring). He was a caring father and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his companion, Vicki Eick, with whom he resided; a son, Michael T. (Laura) Reed of Dellroy; two daughters, Sherry Hurt of Jasper, IN, and Yvonne Reed (companion Kenny Holcomb) of Uhrichsville, Ohio; his four grandchildren, Dakota Hurt of Somerdale, Ohio, Steven (Patti) Reed of Canton, Mrs. Kayla (Billy) Knoy of Magnolia, Ohio, and Mrs. Karen (Ray) Arkenburgh of Somerdale; six great-grandchildren; a brother, William (Rose) Reed of Dellroy; a step-sister, Patty Hodge of Dellroy; and two step-brothers, Gary (Cindy) Hodge of Kensington, Ohio, and Richard Hodge of Delphos, Ohio.

Friends are invited to attend a public visitation to be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville.

No formal funeral service is planned.

