Mildred Ann “Millie” Dock, 81, a homemaker of Bolivar, Ohio, and formerly of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

She was born Oct. 14, 1940, in East Liverpool, the daughter of the late Earl Stern and Bettie “Carrie” Reed.

Millie was Presbyterian by faith and was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Henry Shurdion Dock, Jr. in 2013 and whom she married March 12, 1960.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra D. Dock of Bolivar; sons, David D. (Heather) Dock of Stratton, Ohio, and Douglas D. Dock of Toronto; grandchildren, Wandella “Della” Dock and Billy Gibbs, and great-grandson, Liam Gibbs.

Visitation hours for Millie will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Clarke Funeral Home, Toronto, followed by a celebration of life service with the Reverend Kevin Rinkes officiating.

Interment will follow at the Columbiana County Memorial Park, Calcutta, Ohio.