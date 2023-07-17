Mildred E. Downs, 82, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023.

She was born Oct. 7, 1940, in Elizabeth, WV, to Ora Dale and Mary Lucille (Foutty) Jones.

She had worked at Minerva Eldercare Center and the Great Trail Care Center for many years. She was a member of the Minerva Eagles Aerie #2199.

She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Morris of Minerva; son, Darryl (Mika) Downs of Springfield, MO; 3 sisters, Connie (Thomas) Budinski of Carrollton, Delores Kramer of Carrollton, and Francis Grogg of Jewett; two brothers, Kenneth (Janice) Jones of Carrollton, and Keith (Miki) Jones of Magnolia; 7 grandchildren, Dylan Burris, Brittany (Mike) Lund, Timothy (Sara) Morris, Tiffany (Jeryd) Moore, Kimberly (Jeff) Jobes, Tammy (Kevin) Mangun, and Jennifer Beach, and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son, Donn E. Downs; 3 sisters, Shirley Foehrenbach, Velma Monk, and Dorothy Fray; and 4 brothers, Dale, George, Charles Jr. and Ricky Lee Jones.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 20, at 3 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Calling hours will be Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.