Mildred F. Wyatt Smith, 92, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 24, 1927 in Trout, WV, daughter of the late Lonial and Lillie Owens Grizzel.

Her husband, Arlion “Whitey” Wyatt, whom she married Oct. 4, 1947, preceded her in death on May 6, 1995.

She is survived by four sons, Wayne (Loretta) Wyatt of Hydro, OK, James (Reeseann) Wyatt of Knoxville, TN, Curtis Wyatt of Knoxville, TN, and Joseph (Glenda) Wyatt of Carrollton; a daughter, Joan (Phillip) Ebner of Carrollton; a sister, Mrs. Wanda Erwin of Renick, WV; ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, Wilfred Smith; two sons, David and Arnold and two brothers, Arlen and Delbert Owens.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor David Powel officiating. Burial will be in New Harrisburg Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday morning, one hour before services at the funeral home.