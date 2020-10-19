Mildred J. “Midge” Graham, 88, a lifetime Dellroy, Ohio resident, died Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15, 2020 in the Mercy Medical Center at Canton following a period of declining health.

She was born Nov. 10, 1931 in Dellroy, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Ross Rowen and Nila Mildred Barrick King.

On Nov. 10, 1950, she married her late husband, Roger Jerry Graham in Jackson, Mississippi. Roger passed away Jan. 17, 2014.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Jean Graham, who died April 4, 2016; two sisters, Bertha “Bird” Imes and Dora Pennington; her step-mother, Dorothy Seaburn King; and two half-brothers, Lester Gamble and Owen Day.

She was a retired employee of the former Atwood Lake Resort and Conference Center, where she worked from 1969 until her retirement in 1995. She was a faithful member of the Dellroy United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Carroll Chapter Order of Eastern Star, where she transferred upon the closure of the Orange Chapter Order of Eastern Star in Leesville, where she was a member for many years. She was also active in the Orange Rebekah Lodge #784 at Dellroy until the closure of the local lodge. Midge enjoyed needlepoint projects, baking at home, and frequent walks in her hometown of Dellroy. She will be missed by her loving family and her community.

She is survived by three sons, Don Graham of Cambridge, Ohio, Ronald W. Graham of Cumberland, Ohio, and Calvin Graham of Dellroy; two sisters, Mrs. Ellen (Ronald) Jones of Winfield, Ohio, and Mrs. Donna (Dean) Rinehart of Carrollton, Ohio; a brother, Robert (Barbara) King of Dellroy; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in the Dellroy United Methodist Church with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in the New Harrisburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. in the church.

Facial covering will be necessary and all social distancing protocols will be observed.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

Contributions in Midge’s memory may be made to the Dellroy United Methodist Church, One West Main Street, P.O. Box 172, Dellroy, Ohio 44620 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

