Myers (Bud) Kohler

February 11, 1930 – June 24, 2021

Preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Shirley (1/13/2018). Additionally, he was preceded by his parents, two sisters, and three brothers.

Bud is survived by his brother, Ronnie; son, Darrell; daughter, Cheryl, and her spouse, Joe; grandchildren, Ashleigh, and her spouse, Devin, Seth, and his spouse, Bethany, Josh, and his partner, Darren, and Jamie, and her spouse, Steve; great grandchildren, Brookx, Hudson, Shea, Gavin, Gabby, Porter, and Juliet.

Bud was a man of few words and he rarely spoke up, but his actions were always more than enough evidence for his family to know they were his top priority.

A graveside service will be held in Kilgore.