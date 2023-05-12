Myrl Ann Everett, 90, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at The Gables of Canton.

She was born April 7,1933, in Minerva to John and Myrtie (Haines) Carson.

She was a graduate of Minerva High School Class of 1951. Myrl worked at Glaus Brothers Clothiers for over 20 years and has been a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Minerva.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard “Skip” Everett, who passed in 2015; two sisters, Celesta Crawford and Betty Crouse Barrett; and four brothers, Paul, Oscar Sr., Dale and John Carson.

Survivors include four daughters, Mindy (Bill) Myers of Hendersonville, NC, Cindy (Jim) Kibler of Malvern, Lisa Everett of Alliance and Jodi (Pepper) Locke of Canton.

Dear to her were her 13 grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) Kibler, Jennifer Kibler, Karli (Dave) Markoski, Toni (Chris) Fink, Todd Trussel, Alison (Adam) Smitley, Heather (Mike) Sharpmack, Dylan (Rachel) Myers, Ryker (Kelsey) Locke, Keanan (Darby) Locke, Jansten Locke, and 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kelsie, Kenna, Kira, Cole, Grady, Luca, Silas, Tycho, Maeve and Ember.

Several special nieces and nephews completed her family.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Liberty Cemetery near Minerva with Pastor Daniel Grimminger officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva First Presbyterian Church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com