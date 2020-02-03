Nancy C. Booth, 80, of Scio (Perrysville), died Jan. 29, 2020 in her home.

Born July 10, 1939 in Alliance, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Alice Weekly Swonger.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Booth, Sr.; four sons, Kenny (Carol) Booth, David (Tammy) Booth, Kevin (Evangeline) Booth, and Steven (Sharon) Booth; a daughter, Sharon (David) Morckel; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Swonger and Tim Swonger; and a sister, Barbara McGuire.

To honor Nancy’s request, no funeral services will be held.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family.