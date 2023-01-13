Nancy C. Grimes Hendricks, 93, of Perrysville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Carroll County Golden Age Retreat surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 18, 1929, in Newcomerstown, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Grimes and Veva Milhorn Grimes.

Nancy was a hard-working farm girl all of her life. When she was barely a teenager, she took over most of the farm work when all of her brothers enlisted in the military during WWII. When she was 16 years old, she did her part for the war effort and became a “Rosie the Riveter” at Taylor Aircraft in Alliance. She graduated from Perrysville High School in 1946 and married Harry E. Hendricks on Dec. 25, 1948. At different times over their lifetime together they owned and operated a farm, Hendricks Insurance, and the H&N Shell in Perrysville. While employed at the Scio Pottery, Nancy, along with many other employees, removed debris after a terrible fire to get the plant back up and running, all without being paid. TIME magazine covered the story that featured a photo of Nancy pushing a wheelbarrow filled with debris. She also worked at the former TRW in Minerva for 22 years. Nancy was a former Carroll County Democratic Central Committee Member and a Carroll County Election Board member for 10 years.

Nancy was extremely active in her community and never did anything halfway. She was a founding member of the BRASS Ambulance Service and became an EMT. She volunteered at the Carroll County Golden Age Retreat and the Algonquin Mill Festival. She was a member of the Perrysville UMC, Whitetails Unlimited and the NRA. She was a former member of Scio Sportsman’s Club. She had been an avid bowler at Valie Lanes in Jewett and Garson Lanes in Amsterdam. She was also a seasoned traveler, visiting 13 countries and 49 states.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry on April 15, 2017; brothers, Frank, Barney, Dale and infant brother, Wayne.

Surviving are sons Dale (Kim), Bob and Jim; grandchildren, Josh, NanEl, David, Andrew, Kayla, Katie, Jamie and MJ; 12 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.

Services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St., Scio, with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating.

Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday, Jan. 16 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

www.kochfuneral.com