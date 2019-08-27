Nancy Carol Montank, 70, passed away at Amberwood Manor in New Philadelphia Aug. 26, 2019.

Daughter of the late Fred and Freda (Lucas) Wood, she was born June 10, 1949.

Nancy graduated from Carrollton High School in 1969. She loved doing crafts and playing bingo.

She is survived by two sisters, Sharon (John) Hafner of Carrollton and Pauline (Jack) Roudebush of Bergholz; two grandsons, Danny Conley of TN and Charles Hodge of TX; several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Linda Herman.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Crystal Etzwilzer and Beth Etzwilzer; three brothers, Fred Wood, Richard Wood and James Wood; and four sisters, Annabelle Wood, Patty Wood, Lenora Thornton, and Shirley Maple.

Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Chad Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.