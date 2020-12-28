Nancy Elizabeth Howlett, 83, of Minerva, passed away at Minerva Healthcare & Rehabilitation on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

Nancy was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Feb. 7, 1937 to Norton W. and Marjorie (Sharp) Egbert.

Nancy was a member of the Mount Zion Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher. She worked as a registered nurse. Nancy was a 4-H Advisor and a member of the Esther Chapter Order of Eastern Star.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Robert Howlett of Minerva; a daughter, Elizabeth Williams of Dellroy; a son, John (Vicki) Howlett of Minerva; four grandchildren, Brianna (Andrew) Patterson of East Sparta, Richard Williams of Minot, ND, Robert (Sarah) Williams of Dellroy and Cody Williams of Dellroy; and a brother, Kenneth Egbert of Irving, TX.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a son, James Howlett; a sister, Phyllis Myers; and a son-in-law, Brian Williams.

Funeral service will be held at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 2004 Bellflower Street, Minerva, Ohio, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. with John Carpenter of Mount Zion United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines.

Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.