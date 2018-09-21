Nancy I. Buckridge, 83 of New Harrisburg, passed away Thursday morning Sept. 20, in her home.

A daughter of the late Dwight and Golda Donaldson Scott, she was born Nov. 18, 1934 in Canton, Ohio.

Nancy worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell, worked on the Republican election board, and was a lifetime member of the New Harrisburg Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by a son, Robert Calvin (Jeanette) Buckridge Jr. of Canton; two daughters, Vickie (Scott) Betz, of Freeport, Ohio and Cindie (Daniel) Strauss of New Philadelphia; a granddaughter she raised, Martha (David) Sick of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Ed) Case, Elizabeth Strauss, Christopher Buckridge, Tim Betz; two great grandchildren, Garret (Ellie) Gustafson and Kellie Gustafson; a great great grandchild, Abaddon Gustafson; and two brothers, Kenneth Scott and Ralph Scott.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Calvin Buckridge, and a twin sister, Norma Grunder, who she is together with again.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at the Carrollton Believers Fellowship Church in New Harrisburg at 4 p.m. with Pastor Frank Leghart officiating. Burial will follow in the New Harrisburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carrollton Believers Fellowship, 3006 Waynesburg Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.