Nancy J. Benedict, 79

Nancy J. Benedict, age 79, of Malvern, died Saturday, August 25, 2018 in Arbors at Minerva. She was born February 28, 1939 in Malvern to Kenneth and Dorothy (Williams) Currie. She was a housewife and graduated from Malvern High School. She was a member of the Malvern United Methodist Church and the Malvern Park Board.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Benedict, who died in 2014. She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Gayle) Sevek of Carrollton; son, Randy (Shari) Benedict of Canton; sister, Beverly (Bill) Tucci of Malvern; brother, Bill (Carol) Currie of Waynesburg; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.