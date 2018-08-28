Nancy J. Benedict, 79

Nancy J. Benedict, age 79, of Malvern, died Saturday, August 25, 2018 in Arbors at Minerva. She was born February 28, 1939 in Malvern to Kenneth and Dorothy (Williams) Currie. She was a housewife and graduated from Malvern High School. She was a member of the Malvern United Methodist Church and the Malvern Park Board.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Benedict, who died in 2014. She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Gayle) Sevek of Carrollton; son, Randy (Shari) Benedict of Canton; sister, Beverly (Bill) Tucci of Malvern; brother, Bill (Carol) Currie of Waynesburg; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Thursday at 6:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Hill officiating. Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery on Friday at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions can be made to The Minerva Area Commission on Aging at the Minerva Senior Center. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. Gotschall-Hutchison 330-868-4900