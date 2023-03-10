Nancy J. Mayer, 76, of Malvern, died Friday, March 3, 2023, in Aultman Hospital.

She was born Feb. 21,1947, in Canton, to Wade and Nina (Jones) Mayer.

She graduated from Minerva High School. She loved to crochet and read and enjoyed watching birds and working in her flower gardens.

She is survived by a brother, Ronald Dale (Jodi) Mayer of Malvern.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Mayer.

Following cremation, burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery at a later date.

Those wishing to share their condolences may sign the online register book at www.Gotschallfuneralhome.com.