Nancy K. Cooper, 75, of East Rochester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on March 31, 1945 in East Twp., Carroll County, to the late Birchfield and Mary Norton.

She is survived by her two sons, Matthew Cooper of East Rochester and Bruce (Michelle) Cooper; a grandson, Brandon; and a sister, Joyce Effinger of Canton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by five brothers, Dave, Jack, Bill, George and Paul; and two sisters, June and Patricia.

She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1963. Nancy was a past member of Victory Baptist Church in Kensington, Ohio. She was a retired real estate agent in Canton with the Smyth Cramer Realty.

A special thank you to the following individuals: Lurena Kimble, for being such a wonderful neighbor; her special friend, Sally Keating; a special thanks to Deanna and Josh Miller for all the care that was given; and a special thanks to Clarence Cooper for all his love and support that he gave.

A private burial will be held at Bethesda Cemetery in Hanoverton, Ohio, at a later date with Tom Allmon officiating.