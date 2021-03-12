Nancy Kay Miller, 83, of Columbus went home to be with our Lord on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 16, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to Denton and Elizabeth Maple and they preceded her in death.

She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, Russell F. Miller on Oct. 22, 1960, and he survives.

She is also survived by sister, Jo Ann Estes of Yuba City, CA and brother, David (Susan) Maple of Wilmington, Ohio.

Nancy was gentle, kind and compassionate and enjoyed spending time with her many friends and numerous nieces and nephews. Her early career was in the field of insurance and banking. She enjoyed supporting her husband’s career in the Ohio State Highway Patrol and his leadership roles in the Aladdin Shrine. She loved travelling and collected Tea Tiles from many locations. She also enjoyed antiquing, golfing and dancing. After retirement, Nancy and Russ enjoyed winters together in their winter home in Lakeland, FL.

Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Aladdin Shriners Hospital Association for Children, C/O Aladdin Shriners, Grove City, OH 43123.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements in the care of Hill Funeral Home, Westerville. Remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com.