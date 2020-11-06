Nancy L. Yeager, 70, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Nov. 3, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born Oct. 29, 1950 to the late Elmer Long and Mary A. Long.

Nancy was a former office manager at Carrollton Graphics and fiscal officer for the Village of Malvern.

She is survived by her husband, Emmett Purl Yeager; two daughters, Barb (Steve) Hilton and Tina (Scott) Taylor; three grandchildren that she adored, Briana Yeager, Aubrey Taylor and Bryce Taylor; seven sisters, Carol (Donald) Moriconi, Donna Robison, Mary (Danny) Lowdermilk, Shirley (Danny) Riggenbach, Linda (Brian) Strawder, Shelly (Mario) Morales, Lori (Mark) Colvin; four brothers, Ronald (Kathie) Long, James Long, Alan (Teresa) Long, and Joe (Sherry) Long; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Nancy will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.