Nancy Marie Hazen, 82, of Minerva, passed away at Arbors at Minerva on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Nancy was born in Canton, Ohio on July 1, 1940, to Harry M. Sr. and Nola N. (McCullers) Brock.

Nancy enjoyed gardening and loved to farm. She enjoyed watching nature and playing bingo. She especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending all their sporting events.

Nancy is survived by a son, Terry Hazen; two daughters, Ann (Larry) Hartshorn and Elizabeth (Tony) Butler; four grandchildren, Ty (Shelly) Pugh, Lacey (Evan) Guest, TJ Butler, and Clay Hartshorn; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, McKenzie, Lynnleigh, and Laney; and a brother, Thomas (Lorraine) Brock.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hazen; a sister, Dorothy Hunneycutt; and three brothers, Richard, Harry Jr., and Jim.

Funeral services will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Brock officiating.

Burial will follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

