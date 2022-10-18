Nancy Riegle went home to the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Born April 28, 1938, in Salem, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Rolla V. and B. Faye McMillan Workman.

On February 6, 1960, she married Earl L. Riegle, Sr. who preceded her in death on March 15, 2008.

She was a member of the former United Brethren Church in East Palestine prior to relocating to Carrollton where she attended two other churches.

Nancy was a bookkeeper for the family business for over fifty years. Nancy’s faith, family, and friends were her life.

She is survived by one son, Jeff Riegle of Carrollton; two daughters, Julie (Joe) Connors of Greensburg, PA, and Jennifer (Jason) Morris of Tipp City, OH; daughter-in-law, Luanne Riegle of Cadiz, OH.

Her son, Earl Riegle, Jr. preceded her in death on June 25, 2020.

She leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Ashley Riegle, Andrew Riegle, Chris (Beth) Hyre, Brandi (Kelly) Rapp, Devin (Susanna) Riegle, Adam (Lauren) Connors, Nathan Garrett, Thomas Morris, Matthew Garrett, Jacob Connors, and Brianna Morris.

She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Kylie Hyre, Brady Hyre, Leah Rapp, Lakin Connors, Caydence Garrett, and Samson Riegle.

She is survived by one sister, Phyllis (Wilford) Floor and preceded in death by six brothers, Don (Janice), Bob (Gerti), Dick, Phil (Diana), Ken, and Ron Workman, as well as a very special aunt and uncle, Mildred and Al Blanpain of Mount Vernon, OH.

She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Kay Workman who resides in Salem, OH.

There will be no calling hours.

A private service will be held by the family.

http://www.SchneebergerFuneral.com