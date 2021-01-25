Naomi F. Bellville, 91, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away at home Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

She was born March 31, 1929 in Germano, Ohio, to Ernest Alexander and Nannie Laura (Polen) Johnson.

Naomi married Earl Ray Bellville on Aug. 8, 1952 and he passed away Nov. 14, 2000.

Earl and Naomi enjoyed traveling. Naomi was a hostess for Welcome Wagon for many years. She was a member of the Believers Fellowship Church in Carrollton where she was an active Prayer Warrior. She was active in both T.O.P.P.’s and K.O.P.P.’s club. Naomi loved to work on puzzles and playing cards at the Senior Center. Her hobbies were taking care of her cat, Cuddles and Nascar.

She is survived by two daughters, Fay (Wayne) Baughman and Aletis Bellville, both of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Heather (Pete) Matoszkia and Brad (Cynthia) Baughman; three great grandchildren, Tyler and Braydon Baughman and Wyatt Matoszkia; and her sister, Doris Trushel.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; one brother and two sisters.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral from 10-12 p.m. with the funeral to follow at noon.

Burial will be in the Germano Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.