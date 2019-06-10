Nathaniel “Glenn” Marshall, 92, of Minerva, OH, formerly of Carrollton, passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 surrounded by family. He had been an active resident of Canton Christian Home for the last 3½ years. Glenn was born Nov. 28, 1926 in Carrollton, OH, a son of George and Edith (Swan) Marshall.

He was a proud Army veteran who served as a surgical technician during World War II. Following the service, he enjoyed a 30-year career with Eljer Plumbing in Salem, while also working part time as a professional photographer. Glenn was a kind and patient man who loved his family dearly. He would never miss a dinner outing, particularly if it included a good filet mignon. An avid card player, he was always eager to join or start a game of bridge, rummy 500 or euchre. He was a member of the Odd Fellows. Glenn also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and watching his Ohio sports teams, especially OSU football. His favorite sporting event though, was his annual deer hunting trip with the “Mandley Boys”.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Marshall, and first wife, Phyllis Marshall; a brother, John; a sister, Carol Ann Avery; a son-in-law, Robert Moody; a stepson, Bill Dillon and a great granddaughter.

He is survived by daughter, Mary Jane Moody of North Canton; grandson, Kevin (Holly) Moody of Dalton; and great-granddaughters, Story and Merida Moody.

He also leaves behind step-daughters, Cynthia (Jon) Erwin of Tucson, AZ, Nancy Dillon of Tucson, AZ, and Sally (Cliff) Williams of Massillon, OH, along with 5 step grandchildren, (Eric, Kristofer, Amanda, Bailey and Patrick), 13 step great-grandchildren, and 2 step great-great grandchildren.

Glenn will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held at the Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, OH, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Harley Wheeler of the Minerva United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery, Carrollton. Calling hours will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bartley Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church, 204 N. Main St., Minerva, OH 44657 or to the Canton Christian Home, 2250 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709.

