National Guard delivers food to Loaves & Fishes

By GEORGETTE HUFF

FPS Contributor

Guardsmen Hunter Nelson and Jack Tricket delivered 1.75 tons of food and supplies to Loaves & fishes food bank on Friday morning.

Nelson, a 2017 graduate of Carrollton High School, and Tricket, who is from the Youngstown area, serve with the 1-145 unit of the Ohio National Guard, based at the Akron-Canton Airport.

Loaves & Fishes director Gordon Warner explained they gratefully accepted the National Guard’s assistance, saving volunteers from making the weekly drive to the Akron Canton Food Bank’s distribution site. The delivery included a variety of pantry staples such as soup, pasta and peanut butter as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.

Warner said the food bank serves about 300 households per month. He explained they have developed a system to maintain the recommended six feet of separation between clients. While “numbers are down” as residents have been staying in, Warner said, “we have every intention of keeping our schedule.”

Loaves & Fishes is located at 211 Moody Avenue SW, Carrollton. For information on distribution dates and times, call 330-627-3424.