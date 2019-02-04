Nettie Jean LeBeau, 85, of Malvern, passed away in her home Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Nettie was born on a farm between Dellroy and Sherrodsville in Monroe Township May 28, 1933 to Ralph and Mary Gladys (Kirby) Heidy.

Nettie graduated from Dellroy High School in 1951. She attended the College of Wooster and graduated from Kent State University in 1961. She was certified in Visual Arts at Malone College in 1972. Nettie taught First Grade for fifteen years and Elementary Art for nineteen years at Malvern Schools. She organized the Rotary Club of Malvern Career Week for twenty years.

Nettie was a Paul Harris Fellow and with her husband, Don, hosted twelve Rotary Exchange students and five Group Study Teams. She was a 4-H advisor for 20 years. She was a docent at the Canton Art Museum for 9 years and a member of the Carroll County Art Center. She was active at the Algonquin Mill Festival for 20 years and served as a member of both the Malvern and Carroll County Historical Societies. She was also a member of Alpha Sorosis, the Women’s Club, the Farm Bureau, and helped with Habitat for Humanity.

Nettie was a member of the Minerva Presbyterian Church. She served as an elder for 2 terms. She also served as a Junior High Sunday School teacher for 9 years, taught Bible School, served as a youth leader, and served on many church committees. She went on 7 mission trips, including the Buckhorn Children’s Center in OH, the Children’s Center in KY, work trips to St. Louis, MO, Sunset Gap, TN, Welch, WV, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Webster Springs, WV.

Nettie enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking large meals, crafts, collecting antiques, classical music concerts, and collecting local art works. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and around the world: Zimbabwe; Africa; Hawaii; Alaska; Florida; Nova Scotia; Caribbean cruise; East Coast cruise; and the Eastern US with family.

Nettie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald Lee LeBeau of Malvern; daughters, Elizabeth (Randy) Smith of Carrollton and Ellen (Dusty) Rhome of Minerva; sons, Donald R LeBeau (Julie) of Malvern and Darren (David Stinson) LeBeau of Akron; grandchildren, Denise (Michael) Cobedesh of Minerva, Becky (Aaron) Stoller of Minerva, Matthew LeBeau of Canton, and Kyle LeBeau of Malvern; great-grandchildren, Anthony Cobedesh of Columbus, Rachel Cobedesh of Minerva, and Jacob Stoller of Minerva; and nephews, David (Elsie) Baughman and Duane Baughman.

In addition to her parents, Nettie was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Baughman.

Funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Minerva, 204 Edgewood Drive, Minerva, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Daniel Callahan of First Presbyterian Church of Minerva and Rev. Ben George officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and one hour prior to service on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church of Minerva. Memorial contributions can be made to Carroll County Office of Community Hospice, c/o Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or First Presbyterian Church Missions Committee.

Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.