Nikki Gale Branson Dickerhoof, 76, passed away July 20, 2021, at the Carroll Heath Care Center following an extended illness.

She was born Aug. 15, 1944, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Joseph E. and Xira L. (Clites) Branson.

Nikki received her Bachelors of Science and her Masters of Science in Speech Pathology from Kent State University. She was an instructor at both Kent State and the University of Akron.

She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of Daughters of the War of 1812, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, Ladies Auxiliary of the Grand Army of the Republic, National Society Magna Carta Dames and the Earlville Jazz Preservation Society. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother.

Nikki is survived by her sons, David (Becky Dixon) Dickerhoof, and Jeff (Jamie) Dickerhoof, and two grandchildren, Levi and Samuel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard G. Dickerhoof.

Family will receive friends Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. in the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Lake View Cemetery, 12316 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.

Pastor Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.