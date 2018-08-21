Nina B. McLaughlin, 86, of Malvern, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 17, 2018, at the Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late Earl Stanley and Vayla Miller Ray, she was born Feb. 20, 1932, at home in Carrollton.

Nina was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post 375 in Malvern.

She is survived by her three daughters, Diane Martin of Wheeling, Denise (Dan) Young of North Carolina, Elaine (Jeff) Kidder of Malvern; four grandchildren, Stacey (Ernie) Butler, Tim (Kelly) Kidder, Josh (Tiffany) Young, Lisa (Alex) Kmatz; five great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Carl (Carol) McLaughlin; and sister-in-law, Juanita Ray.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. Rae McLaughlin, in 1995, a grandson, Justin Young, brother, Robert E. Ray, and sister, Inez Griffeth.

In accordance with Nina’s wishes she was cremated and a private family service will take place at a later date.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted her daughters with arrangements.