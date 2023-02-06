Nina Jean Peterson, 88, passed away Feb. 1, 2023.

She was born in Mechanicstown, Ohio on June 2, 1934, to Harper and Thelma Yoder.

Nina graduated from Carrollton High School and devoted 30 years as a teacher to Head Start in Salineville, Ohio. Her large heart and caring nature was shown in her work and in the time she spent as a hospice volunteer. She married the love of her life, Lester “Pete” on July 10, 1955, and remained together until his passing on November 22, 2018. Nina greatly loved her family and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Pete” Peterson; and infant son.

She is survived by her son, John (Rachel) Peterson; grandchildren, Jacob and Abigail; siblings, Carol (Walter) Bell, Judy (Clyde) Bonam, Linda Stockberger, and William (Sue) Yoder; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Corinth-Mechanicstown Cemetery, 7004 Salineville Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, Ohio 44651.