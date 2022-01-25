Noelia Ann Buxton, 62, of Bexley, Ohio, passed away Jan. 18, 2022, at her home in Bexley.

She is preceded in death by father, Juan Joseph Sharpe; adoptive father, Walter Leroy Morgan; mother, Joann Messina; and sister, Michele Straight.

Noelia is survived by her husband, James T. Buxton of Bexley, Ohio; brothers, Steve Morgan of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Mike Morgan of Wisconsin; half-sisters, Marilyn, Marcie and Dinora of Las Vegas, NV; half-brothers, Ivan, Michael and Joseph of Las Vegas, NV; her daughter, Stacy Villamagna of Chandler, AZ; her son, Joseph Buxton of Bexley, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Lennox Buxton, Jude Villamagna, Deacon Villamagna, Evelyn Buxton and Flora Villamagna, whom she loved with all her heart; and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Carrollton. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at the church and the family invites family and friends to attend post funeral repast at Chop House in Carrollton, Ohio, beginning shortly after the services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with local arrangements.