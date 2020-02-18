Norma (Armstrong) Wellman, 77, passed away Feb. 15 at Blaire Nursing Home in Alliance.
She was born in Lisbon, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Minnie Armstrong.
A 1960 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon, she went on to graduate from Kettering College of Medical Arts with a degree in nursing with honors.
She is survived by her children, David and Dennis (Amber); a daughter, Brenda Vigh; a sister, Alice Scarlott of Mechanicstown; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Carrollton.
Per her request, there are no calling hours or services planned.
Friends and family may express condolences online at www.deansfuneralhome.com.