Norma (Armstrong) Wellman, 77, passed away Feb. 15 at Blaire Nursing Home in Alliance.

She was born in Lisbon, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Minnie Armstrong.

A 1960 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon, she went on to graduate from Kettering College of Medical Arts with a degree in nursing with honors.

She is survived by her children, David and Dennis (Amber); a daughter, Brenda Vigh; a sister, Alice Scarlott of Mechanicstown; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Carrollton.

Per her request, there are no calling hours or services planned.

Friends and family may express condolences online at www.deansfuneralhome.com.