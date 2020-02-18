Norma (Armstrong) Wellman, 77

By
Free Press Standard
-
0
109

Norma (Armstrong) Wellman, 77, passed away Feb. 15 at Blaire Nursing Home in Alliance.

She was born in Lisbon, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Minnie Armstrong.

A 1960 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon, she went on to graduate from Kettering College of Medical Arts with a degree in nursing with honors.

She is survived by her children, David and Dennis (Amber); a daughter, Brenda Vigh; a sister, Alice Scarlott of Mechanicstown; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Carrollton.

Per her request, there are no calling hours or services planned.

Friends and family may express condolences online at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR