Norma Eick, 85, of Carrollton, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 3, 2018 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late Jerry and Dana (Hoobler) Baxter, she was born October 10, 1932.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 2011 and a daughter, Beverly, in 2012.

She is survived by a son Ronald (Shelly) Eick of Malvern; a daughter, Cheryl Shine of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services are Friday at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton with Rev. Steve Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Sandy Valley Cemetery, Waynesburg, Ohio. Visitation will be Thursday 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the funeral home.