Norma Jean Zwahlen, 79, of Minerva, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 in The Arbors at Minerva.

She was born May 6, 1941 in Paris, Ohio to Ronald and Letha (Hoopes) Cogan. She was a cook with the Minerva School District for over 20 years, is a graduate of Augusta High School, loved to play cards and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She is also a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Alfred Zwahlen, whom she married June 19, 1960; a daughter, Lori (Bill) Cooper of Minerva; 2 sons, Steve (Donna) Zwahlen of Minerva and Mark (Amanda) Zwahlen of Medina, TN; 8 sisters, Leila “Lee” (Dan) Moore of Louisville, Mary (Jerry) Garrett of Minerva, Beverly (Tom) Polen of Hanoverton, Carolyn (Richard) Evans of East Rochester, Marilyn (Ken) Simmons of Malvern, June (Doyle) Hawk of East Rochester, Linda (Daryl) Haynam of Newark, and Betty (Don) VanFossen of Sugarcreek; 4 brothers, Dale Cogan of Minerva, Paul (Linda) Cogan of Carrollton, Gary (Cassie) Cogan of Carrollton, and Larry (Rhonda) Cogan of Carrollton; 7 grandchildren, Jessica (Dan) Stowe of Minerva, Ryan Zwahlen of North Canton, Derek Zwahlen of Minerva, Jill Cooper of Minerva, Eric (Angie) Cooper of St. Joseph, MI, Hunter Zwahlen and Harper Zwahlen of Medina, TN ; and 2 great grandchildren, Macy and Tanner Stowe of Minerva.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Hawk and a brother, Wilbur Cogan.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 7 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor John Carpenter officiating.

Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be Thursday, May 6 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m.